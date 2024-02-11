New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Down 4.2%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares dropped 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 117,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,055,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,613 shares of company stock valued at $830,119. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

