New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 28th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Our Latest Report on NYCB

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.