New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) CEO Thomas R. Cangemi Purchases 11,310 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 16.9 %

NYCB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

