NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $19.57

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $20.74. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 25,235 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

