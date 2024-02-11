NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) vs. Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC) Head-To-Head Survey

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) and Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of NN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Productivity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NN and Productivity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $498.74 million 0.45 -$26.10 million ($1.18) -4.06 Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Productivity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NN.

NN has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Productivity Technologies has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NN and Productivity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 0 1 0 3.00 Productivity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NN presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.49%. Given NN’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than Productivity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NN and Productivity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN -8.41% -8.88% -2.72% Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NN beats Productivity Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in various applications, such as power control and transportation electrification. Its products include electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies, and precision stampings for the electrical, general industrial, automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical end markets. This segment also produces various tools and instruments for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Productivity Technologies

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

