Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.59 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

