Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $28,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average is $215.97. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

