Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.67

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $153.67 and last traded at $153.67, with a volume of 6020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.99.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,611 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $12,035,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nova by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 89,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

