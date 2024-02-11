Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.