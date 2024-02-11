Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Nucor by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.