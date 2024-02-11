NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.65. NWTN shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,703 shares.

NWTN Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NWTN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

