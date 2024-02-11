Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Shares Up 1.4%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 133,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

