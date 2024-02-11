Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $56.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $221,775,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

