Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Omnicell has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicell by 561.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

