Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

OMCL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,988,000 after buying an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

