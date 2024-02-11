Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $38.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.41 on Friday. Omnicell has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

