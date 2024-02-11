OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.75

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 494958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 625.6% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,939 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after buying an additional 1,161,123 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 259.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 898,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $7,818,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

