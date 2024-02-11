Oppenheimer Increases BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $83.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.95.

NYSE:BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

In other news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

