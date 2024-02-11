Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $127.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

