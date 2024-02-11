O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,078.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $981.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $954.35. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

