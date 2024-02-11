O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $981.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $954.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

