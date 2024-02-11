Organigram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 152.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Organigram Stock Up 5.1 %
Organigram stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $214.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.03. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.