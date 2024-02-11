Organigram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 152.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organigram stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $214.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.03. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Organigram by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Organigram during the third quarter worth $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Organigram during the first quarter valued at $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

