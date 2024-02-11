Organigram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Up 5.8 %

OGI stock opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.