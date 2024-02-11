Organigram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.
Organigram Stock Up 5.8 %
OGI stock opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Organigram
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.