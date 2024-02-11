P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 0.9%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 260,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 337,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. P3 Health Partners had a positive return on equity of 2,454.69% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 737.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,004,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

