Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. CIBC cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,823.00. Corporate insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

