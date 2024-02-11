Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 20,140 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

OTIS opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.