Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,043 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,818,617.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,818,617.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,629 shares of company stock valued at $69,245,290 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $218.76 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

