Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $296.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

