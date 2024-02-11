Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

