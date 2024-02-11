Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 9,641 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,975 shares of company stock worth $10,474,398. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.