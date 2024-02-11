Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 161.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

