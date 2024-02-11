Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 10,312 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

