Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,567 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 151,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

