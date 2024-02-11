Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 106.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 183,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 74,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

