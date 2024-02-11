Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.