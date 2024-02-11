PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.18. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,040,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,792,000 after purchasing an additional 63,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 581.0% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 85,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

