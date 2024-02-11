Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.