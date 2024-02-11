Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,391,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,527 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

