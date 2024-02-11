Piper Sandler Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

