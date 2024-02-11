Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) PT Raised to $3.50

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

