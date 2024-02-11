Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.74.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,811,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 67,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 69.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

