Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.74.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 69.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.
