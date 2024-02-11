Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Powell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Powell Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $148.08.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

