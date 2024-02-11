PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PPL worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.