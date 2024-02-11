Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 103 ($1.29) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.
Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
PHP stock opened at GBX 91.70 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.71. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.80 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,585.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About Primary Health Properties
