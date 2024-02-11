ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $3.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

