ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $3.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.
PRQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of PRQR opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
