ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.40

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1297112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Insider Activity at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

