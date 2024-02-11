ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.40

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1297112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.
Insider Activity at ProShares UltraShort S&P500
In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort S&P500
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.