Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.80

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 9623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

The company has a market cap of $545.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $69,029.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $442,903 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.