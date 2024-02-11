Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.54, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 202.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 768,965 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 364.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 83,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

