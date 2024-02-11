Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gladstone Commercial Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Shares of GOOD opened at $12.88 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $514.56 million, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

