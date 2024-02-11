Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Issued By William Blair

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AIZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Assurant Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,981,000 after acquiring an additional 573,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Assurant by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Assurant by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

